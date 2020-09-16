Week 4 Preview: Batavia at Clinton-Massie

From the standpoint of a three-game stretch during the regular season, this run for Clinton-Massie may be one of the more interesting in Dan McSurley’s tenure.

The Falcons, ranked No. 7 in the AP Division IV poll, are coming off a wild 86-54 win over Western Brown last week.

Instead of playing this Friday, Massie will host Batavia on Monday then have just three days to prepare for one of their toughest SBAAC foes ever in state-ranked New Richmond.

Let’s take a look at these three games in order.

First, the win over the pass-happy Broncos.

“I really think we needed a game like that,” McSurley said. “In years past, Western Brown’s team have always laid down and this year’s team gave us all we wanted, which is a credit to their new coach. Having to play a team four quarters instead of two was invaluable.”

While there were some who thought the Falcons may have run the score up on the Broncos, the truth is Western Brown was giving Massie all it wanted on every snap of the game. That Clinton-Massie scored five long touchdown runs on just 11 second half snaps was a testament to the power of its offensive line as well as a tip of the cap to Western Brown’s tenacity because CM seemingly needed every one of those TDs.

As for Batavia, the Bulldogs haven’t played since Week 1 because a player tested positive for COVID-19. While they’ll be rested, they also may be rusty.

Max Applegate completed 32 of 41 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in a 22-9 win over Williamsburg.

Kellen Epps caught 10 for 76 and a score. The ‘Dogs also ran 27 times for 132 yards.

“I think our guys will be ready on defense given the fact that the weather is breaking and we’re now in game shape,” McSurley said. “The offensive line continues to develop and may be the most athletic we’ve had in a long time.”

After playing the Bulldogs, the Falcons then turn around and play New Richmond for what may be the American Division title just four days later.

“Playing a varsity football game on Monday, and then turning around and playing a state-ranked team four days later is a handful for a high school team,” said the CM coach. “Everyone who’s ever played high school football knows it takes several days to physically recover, so this is going to be a challenge. However, our program is accustomed to travelling all over the state to play in big games, so nothing’s new.”

Clinton-Massie’s Cayden Clutter (5) and Bryce Scalf (23) against Western Brown last Friday night. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB3_BScalfClutter_0911ec-2.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Cayden Clutter (5) and Bryce Scalf (23) against Western Brown last Friday night. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

