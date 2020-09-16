Miller, EC boys finish as runnersup in boys golf

GOSHEN — Clinton County held the runnerup spot in both the team and individual standings in SBAAC National Division boys golf this season.

Blanchester’s Brian Miller was the overall runnerup among individuals while East Clinton’s team was second as the league concluded its 2020 season with the 18-hole tournament Wednesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Miller tied with Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern for second overall, one shot behind 2020 medalist Nick Mullen of Bethel-Tate.

Nathan Ellis of East Clinton also earned first team honors with a 315 total. He has played exceedingly well as the season went on.

Quinten Tolle of EC was a second team player.

In the final team standings, CNE ran away with the championship, topping runnerup East Clinton by 131 strokes.

Miller trailed Mullen by four shots going in to the day. After nine holes, Miller had cut the difference to two shots. After 11 holes, Miller had taken a two-stroke lead.

But Miller lost the lead after 13, pulled within one after 17 then dropped a shot on the 18th.

CNE posted six scores in the 80s during the tournament, including tourney medalist Joey Shumard who had 83.

SUMMARY

Sept 16, 2020

SBAAC National Division

Boys Golf Championship

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Teams

Clermont Northeastern 338 East Clinton 385 Blanchester 402 Georgetown 403 Felicity 444

Individuals

BT: Nick Mullen 88

BLAN: Brian Miller 85, Bryce Bandow 104, Andrew Osborn 96 Regan Grogg 117

CNE: Jake Ansteatt 85, Landon Williams 89, Cooper Woolery 87, Joey Shumard 83, Parker Woolery 85, Ian Howser 85

EC: Quinten Tolle 98, Evan Stewart 95, Nathan Ellis 86, Cooper Rack 110, Dakota Collom 106

FEL: Austin Huston 90, Caleb Ninichuck 93, Tate Liming 129, Samuel Van Huss 158, Gabe Graul 132

GEO: Carson Mallott 85, Greg Vaughan 110, Aaron Teagarden 103, Payton Schadle 105, Hunter Sawyer 124

EC’s Quinten Tolle https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_GLF_ec3_0817ec.jpg EC’s Quinten Tolle Blan’s Brian Miller https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_GLFb_BrianMiller_0909ec-2.jpg Blan’s Brian Miller