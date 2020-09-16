Season best propels Massie girls over McClain

WILMINGTON — With personal best rounds by two individuals, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated McClain 178 to 196 Wednesday in non-league play at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The 178 team total is the best of the season, coach Tim McGraw said.

Pearl Spurlock had a personal best 43 and Elle Paul shot a personal best 47 on the par 35 layout.

“Pearl and Elle really played well tonight,” McGraw said.

Tayor Anderson was the team medalist for the Falcons with a 41. Abby Schneider had a 47 and Luci Payne shot a 49. Ella McCarren carded a 66.

Massie is 6-1 in dual matches this season.