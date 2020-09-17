Massie falls into tie with Goshen for first

BATAVIA — A 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 loss to Batavia Wednesday leaves the Clinton-Massie volleyball team in a first place tie with Goshen in the SBAAC American Division.

“Was a rough week,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Drop two non-conference matches to Eaton and Monroe (Monday and Tuesday). So I think going into (Batavia) our legs were not fresh and we just weren’t mentally there.”

The Lady Falcons are 5-6 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

“They (Batavia) are a solid serve receive and defensive team,” Reveal said. “They didn’t let the ball hit the floor very often.”

Kinsey Beam had four points, three kills and 10 digs. Cailyn Crain had four kills, an ace, an assist and eight digs. Courtney Fisher finished with a kill and three digs. Breckin Harner had three points, two kills, a dig and a block.

Natalee Hillman served three points, had four kills, an assist, an ace and eight digs. Mackenzie Peters contributed a kill. Cadin Reveal had five points, 14 kills, 15 digs and four blocks. Kennedy Thompson totaled tow points, two kills, 19 assists, nine digs and a block. Holly Young had six points, two kills and 15 digs.