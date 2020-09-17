Astros breeze to win over Wildcats 3-0

MOWRYSTOWN — The East Clinton volleyball team stepped out of league Thursday and defeated Whiteoak 25-11, 25-9, 25-14 at the WHS gym.

The Lady Astros are 8-2 on the year.

Coach Sarah Sodini said both Gracie and Libby Evanshine were on fire tonight. Alexis Rolfe had a good game in the back row.

Gracie had five aces, seven kills and six digs. Libby finished with two aces, 15 kills, five blocks and five digs. Rolfe had five digs.

Katrina Bowman had three aces, two kills, 15 assists and two digs. Gracie Boggs contributed a kill and two blocks. Kami Whiteaker had two aces, a kill, an assist and a dig. Jericka Boggs posted two aces, six assists and two digs.

Kelsi Lilly had three kills and Mckenzie Pence added one. Lydia Kessler had two digs and Lanie Clark finished with one. Lauren Hadley had a kill and two assists for East Clinton.