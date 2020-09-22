Shooting Stars 2021 season cancelled

The 2021 Shooting Stars basketball and cheerleading season has been cancelled.

According to Josh Adkins, Special Olympics Coordinator with the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the decision to cancel the season was made in conjunction with Special Olympics Ohio and Wilmington College, where games are played. WC students also are an integral part of the season.

Adkins said there will be virtual opportunities this winter to allow everyone to stay in touch. For more on those activities, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact Adkins via email (jadkins(atsymbol)nikecenter.org) or by phone (937-944-3895).