ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Dakota Gasaway had a 38 and Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester in boys golf action at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Blanchester had just three golfers and the scores totaled 140 while the top three Massie golfers totaled 125.

Brian Miller had a 40 to lead Blanchester while Bryce Bandow shot a 47 and Andrew Osborn had a 53.

Following Gasaway in the Massie lineup were Ethan Johnson with 43, Mike Moritz with 44, Clay Carroll with 49, Logan Miller with 49 and Cam Morgan with 51.