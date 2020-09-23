Hurricane blows Bulldogs back to Batavia 6-0

BATAVIA — With several reserves playing in the second half, Wilmington defeated Batavia 6-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at BHS.

The two teams are headed in opposite directions this season – WHS is 8-0 in all matches, 5-0 in the American while Batavia is winless.

Collin Webber and Brayden Macias were in goal for the Hurricane shutout, the fourth of the season for the Hurricane.

The Hurricane scored just two minutes into the match as Caleb Reed assisted Brady Vilvens at 38:00. Just over five minutes later, Vilvens scored again, this time Jacob Romer assisting and the Hurricane was at full strength en route to the easy win.

“We continue to start games well, scoring inside the first couple of minutes once again,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “We were able to get some quality minutes from our reserves and they did well to preserve the shutout. Still lots of areas to improve and get better.”

Wilmington will host “a tough Waynesville team” 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Senior Night, El-Macharrafie said. There will not be a reserve game prior to the varsity.

Matt Butcher, assist to Trevor Billingsley, rounded out the first half scoring at 3-0. Romer scored early in the second half with Vilvens and Caleb Macias credited with assists on the play.

Vilvens completed his hat trick with Romer and Butcher assisting as WHS made it 5-0. Reed scored the final goal with Billingsley assisting.