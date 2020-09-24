Senior Baumann honored, leads Ladycats to win

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester volleyball team celebrated senior night with a 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 win over Felicity Thursday in SBAAC National Division action.

Blanchester goes to 3-6 overall, 3-3 in the division.

Felicity is 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the National.

Coach Jenna Weisflock said the only senior on the team, Caili Baumann, had monster night with 30 kills, seven blocks, 11 points and 13 digs.

“She will be greatly missed as a leader and player,” Weisflock said.

Emma Falgner had three digs. Ainsley Whitaker finished with 12 points and four digs. Madison Creager recorded three kills, 27 points and four digs. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had an assist, two kills and four points. Makayla Lanham finished with five kills, a block, 10 points and two digs.

Summer Schutte was good for 20 assists, five kills, four points and four digs. Hope Blankenbeckler had 12 assists, a kill, three points and six digs. Desiree Snader totaled a kill, five points and two digs. Sarah Pell had eight points and a perfect pass. Gracyn Phillips finished with two points.