Astros JV volleyball goes to 8-0 against National rivals

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 25-11, 25-18 Thursday to improve to 8-0 against SBAAC National Division teams.

Trinity Bain had two good serves, a dig, a perfect pass and two good passes. Eryn Bowman had five aces, three kills and a dig. Jordan Collom finished with two aces and eight assists. Cadence Howard contributed four good serves, two digs and a perfect pass.

Jozie Jones had a good serve, an ace and a kill. Bryston Roach had three good serves, a kill, a block and a dig. Lauren Runyon totaled two kills. Aubrie Simpson had an ace, a dig and a perfect pass. Jenna Stanley had a good serve. Lauren Stonewall had a kill.

Savannah Tolle chipped in with an ace, three digs and a perfect pass. Megan Tong had three aces, two kills, two assist, a dig and a perfect pass. Regan Walker finished with an ace, a kill and a dig.