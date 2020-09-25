Reds play Minnesota, aim to build on Bauer’s strong showing

Cincinnati Reds (29-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-22, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Tyler Mahle (2-2, 3.97 ERA) Minnesota: Jose Berrios (5-3, 3.72 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Trevor Bauer. Bauer pitched eight innings, surrendering one run on four hits with 12 strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Twins are 23-5 in home games. Minnesota has hit 91 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads them with 16, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Reds are 13-15 in road games. Cincinnati has hit 87 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Eugenio Suarez leads the club with 15, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .492.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Nelson Cruz: (knee).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.