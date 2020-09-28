East Clinton skeet, trap teams back in action

The East Clinton clay target club teams are back in action this fall.

The club competes with high school clubs in the Ohio State High School Clay Target League, a division of the USA Clay Target League.

The East Clinton club receives donations and grant monies from Clinton-Highland Pheasants Forever and The Ohio Gun Collectors Association partnered with the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation, according to a press release from the EC team.

Due to Covid-19 adjustments, not all members have registered scores yet for this league. Averages so far include (the average is based on a round of 25 targets) Gage Beam-Skeet-10/25; Preston Dixon-Trap- 13.75/25; Mitchell Ellis-Trap-16.5/25; Cameron Ferguson-Trap-17.5/25; Madi Frazer-Trap-18/25; Carson Jones-Trap-11.16/25; Owen Roberts-Skeet-9.67/25; Aaron Rolfe-Trap-20/25; Evan Stewart-Skeet-12.67/25.

Additional members include Carter Carey-Skeet; Brody Fisher-Skeet. Coaches are Bruce and Cindy Warren with Steve Sharp and Tim Woods serving as assistant coaches.

East Clinton’s club team began in the spring of 2019. The Ohio league is a virtual league, allowing teams from all over the state to compete against each other without travel expenses. The East Clinton team shoots at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen’s Association.

Scoring is based on two 25-rounds of either skeet or trap shooting. All scores are submitted via a secure website. Other Ohio schools participating are Adena, Alexander, Athens, Buckeye Valley, Colonel Crawford, Fayette, Findley, Grand Valley, Heritage Christian, Huntington, Kenton, Nelsonville-York, North Ridgeville, Olentangy Liberty and Trimble. The league advocates safety first, followed by enjoyment of the sport and then marksmanship.

East Clinton has a five-person skeet team and a seven-person trap team. Trap is a clay target game of 25 targets with five participants at a time. Each participant has the opportunity to break five targets at each of five stations. Stations are placed nine-feet apart in a line 16 yards behind a clay target throwing machine. The machine is set to randomly throw five different target presentations in front of each participant.

Skeet also is 25 targets with participants moving between eight different stations. There are two clay target throwing machines launching targets that cross the eight stations allowing for single and double targets to be hit.

