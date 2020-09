Lady Hurricane dispatches Lady Lions in 4

The Wilmington High School volleyball team dropped former South Central Ohio League rival Washington Senior 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a marathon non-league battle Saturday.

Wilmington is 5-9 on the year.

Vanessa Addison had seven kills and two digs for the Lady Hurricane. Harlie Bickett finished with an assist, four aces and 27 digs. Emily Butcher had four digs and a kill. Caroline Diels had 15 kills, 12 assists, two aces and 14 digs.

Chailyn Jones recorded a kill, 17 assists, five aces and 10 digs. Sydney McCord had two kills, an assist, a dig and three blocks at the net. Banesa Morales had a kills, an assist, two aces and seven digs. Jena Rhoads had three aces and 16 digs. Emily Self also had 16 digs to go along with six kills and an ace.