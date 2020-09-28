EC, Blan girls golf seasons end at WGC

XENIA — The Division II Sectional girls golf tournament Monday here at WGC Golf Course was delayed by rain.

The delay caused two Blanchester golfers to withdraw from the tournament.

Regan Grogg of BHS had a 102 and was tied for 17th in the event.

Zoey Hupp had one hole to play and Danielle Bolser had two when play was halted. Coach Jamey Grogg said rather than wait for an hour or more to finish, the pair decided to withdraw.

East Clinton was ninth overall in the team standings.

Jordon Collom posted the low scored for the Lady Astros with a 123 (63-60). Maggie Mathews was right behind at 124 (60-64).

Madison Frazer had a 146 and Gretchen Boggs carded a 147 total for 18 holes. Kamille Helsel had a 152.