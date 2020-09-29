BHS tennis completes National dominance

BETHEL — Making official what was all but inevitable, the Blanchester girls tennis team clinched the outright SBAAC National Division championship Tuesday with a 5-0 win over Bethel-Tate on the Clermont County courts.

The Ladycats go to 14-2 overall and 8-0 in the National Division. Bethel-Tate is 1-10-1 overall, 1-6-1 in the division.

“I think the two courts we lost in league play, second doubles against CNE during the regular season, is the fewest we’ve lost during a league title season,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “I think the people that tell my girls they only win because it’s so easy don’t see the work they put in. They don’t have to apologize to anyone for their success. I’m proud of how hard they work, and I’m excited to see how we finish the season as we start building to what should be a phenomenal 2021.”

SUMMARY

Sept. 29, 2020

@Bethel-Tate Middle School

Blanchester 5, Bethel-Tate 0

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle def. Abby Bingamon 6-0, 6-1

2: Grace Irwin def. Makayla Yarger 6-0, 6-2

3: Annie Trovillo def. Amberlee Gladwell 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller def. Dylan Crabtree, Emma Wetzel 6-1, 6-1

2: Abbey Irwin, Leah Boegeman won by forfeit

Miller 2 shy

of advancing

SPRINGFIELD — By a narrow margin, the Blanchester High School boys golf season ended Monday in the Division II Southwest District sectional tournament at Reid Park Golf Club.

Brian Miller, the BHS senior, missed by two shots of advancing to the district tournament next week.

Miller had 41-48 for an 89. The final district qualifying score was 87.

“He easily could have shot 83,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “His score doesn’t reflect how well he hit the ball today.”

Lawson said Miller had a couple of holes where he struggled around the green to finish.

Andrew Osborn, a sophomore, had a 108 (53-55) for the Wildcats while Bryce Bandow, a junior, had 123 (62-61).

WHS 5

LM tennis 0

WILMINGTON — In a makeup of a match previously rained out, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Little Miami 5-0 Tuesday on the WHS courts.

The non-league win puts the Lady Hurricane at 9-7 on the year.

Rory Housh and Chandni Sharma at second doubles played the match of the day, defeating Alicen Tmple and Sierra Bailey after losing the first set, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

SUMMARY

Sept. 29, 2020

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Little Miami 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Sarah Kennedy 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Grace Dye 6-0, 7-5

3: Emilee Pham def Hannah Piatt 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Emma Lewis, Gracie Conger def Grace Goddard, Emma Pinson 6-1, 6-0

2: Rory Housh, Chandni Sharma def Alicen Temple, Sierra Bailey 4-6, 6-3, 10-5

CNE girls 3

Blan soccer 1

OWENSVILLE — The Blanchester girls soccer team lost to Clermont Northeastern 3-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action at CNE.

Rylan Coyle scored the only goal of the game for Blanchester, with Jazz Miller getting credit for the assist.

Lacie Tedrick had 19 saves in goal for the Ladycats, who are now 1-8 on the year.

Blanchester is 0-7 in the National Division while Clermont Northeastern is 6-1-1 in the division.

CNE VB 3

Blanchester 0

OWENSVILLE — The Blanchester volleyball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 15-25, 17-25, 17-25 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division play at the CNE gym.

Blanchester is 2-8 overall, 2-4 in the division. The Lady Rockets are 11-6 overall and 6-3 in the National.

Desiree Snader had five points and two kills. Hope Blankenbeckler finished with a point, three digs and four assists. Taylynn Barr chipped in with a service point. Summer Schutte had eight points, two digs, eight assists and three kills. Caili Baumann totaled eight digs, seven kills, six points and six blocks.

Makayla Lanham had three points, eight digs and a kill. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had three points, an assist and a kill. Ainsley Whitaker recorded two points, three digs and a kill. Madison Creager had six points, a dig, a kill and a block. Emma Falgner had four points and four digs.

TUESDAY ROUNDUP