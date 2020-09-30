Hurricane dominates Falcons front to back in 5-0 win

WILMINGTON — An all-around strong performance Tuesday propelled the Wilmington High School boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division action at Alumni Field.

The match was delayed late in the first half for an hour by weather.

“All players deserve kudos,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “They took away the physical play of Clinton-Massie with good ball control and accurate passing.”

The Hurricane remains atop the American Division at 6-0, well clear of second place Goshen who is 3-1-1. In all matches, Wilmington is 10-1.

Clinton-Massie is 2-4-3 overall and 1-2-3 in the division.

Collin Webber and Braeden Macias combined in goal for the WHS shutout. Avery Bradshaw scored his first career goal while Trevor Billingsley scored his first of the season.

“Great to see Avery get his first ever career varsity goal,” El-Macharrafie said. “(He) has been one of our most consistent players all season.”

Jacob Romer had two assists in the match but also provide overall “tremendous play and leadership in the middle of the field. He was all over the place, winning balls and helping on both sides of the field.

Billingsley and Caleb Macias also were credited with assists.

Brady Vilvens finished the match with three goals and an assist. He has a league-leading 25 goals and 53 points this season for the Hurricane.