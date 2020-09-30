Burns, Taylor move up as WHS blanks Goshen

GOSHEN — For the second straight season, the Wilmington High School girls tennis team went 10-0 against SBAAC American Division competition.

Completing the clean sweep of the league on Wednesday, the Lady Hurricane defeated Goshen by a pair of 5-0 scores in a doubleheader match.

“10-0 in the SBAAC for the second consecutive year is something the girls can be proud of,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said.

The tennis championship is the third straight in the SBAAC for Wilmington, who has been the overwhelming cream of the American Division crop in recent years.

Cooper switched the lineup in the second, moving Claire Burns and Jenna Taylor from singles to first doubles. The pair posted an easy win and moved up the school’s all-time win chart.

Taylor is 17-8 this season and has won 53 career matches, good enough for fourth on the all-time list.

Burns is 22-3 this season and has 73 career wins, which puts her past Allie Kees in to second place behind Allison Brooks, who won 85 matches in her WHS career.

Wilmington will host Miami Trace Thursday for Senior Night.

SUMMARY

Sept 30, 2020

@Goshen High School

Match 1

Wilmington 5 Goshen 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Heidi Palafox 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Blanca Palafox 6-1, 6-4

3: Emilee Pham def Faith PItts 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1: Emma Lewis, Chandni Sharma def Karley COoper, Adalyn MIddick 6-4, 6-4

2: Gracie Conger, Ella Zeigler def Danica Kollmorgen, Maggie Hammond 6-2, 6-2

Match 2

Wilmington 5 Goshen 0

Singles

1: Emilee Pham def Faith Pitts 8-3

2: Gracie Conger def Adalyn Middick 8-0

3: Chandni Sharma def Karley Cooper 8-1

Doubles

1: Claire Burns, Jenna Taylor def Heidi Palafox, Blanca Palafox 8-2

2: Emma Lewis, Josie Heys def Maliah Wedding, Piper Webb 8-3

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_TEN_wil_Burns2_EC-2.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark