EC wins Volley for the Cure match over Goshen

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton volleyball team defeated Goshen 20-25, 25-6, 26-19, 25-17 in the annual Volley for the Cure match at the EC gym.

The match was sponsored by the East Clinton Athletic Boosters and honored Patty Smith, a New Vienna resident, EC coach Sarah Sodini said.

East Clinton is 11-2 on the year while Goshen goes to 7-6.

“Goshen’s libero was really good and they played very good defense,” Sodini said. “We struggled with our serve receive in the first game. In the second game, we came back strong. Katrina Bowman made several saves, aces and plays that kept us up.

“Gracie Evanshine served an amazing game. Libby Evanshine and Kelsi Lilly hit very well and Lanie Clark and Alexis Rolfe moved well in the back row.”

Bowman had 10 aces, three kills, 22 assists, a block and 10 digs. Gracie Evanshine had four aces, 10 kills and 14 digs. Gracie Boggs finished with an ace, a kill, an assist, a block and a dig. Kami Whiteaker had three kills, a block and a dig. McKenzie Pence had two digs.

Jericka Boggs finished with an ace, four assists and a dig. Kelsi Lilly recorded three kills, an assist and a block. Libby Evanshine contributed two aces, 15 kills, two blocks and seven digs. Lanie Clark had five digs and Alexis Rolfe had eight digs.