Blan MS volleyball sweeps matches with Hillsboro

The Blanchester Middle School volleyball teams won two matches against Hillsboro Wednesday.

The eighth grade was a 25-12, 10-25, 25-13 winner. Blanchester improves to 8-7 with the win

Tamaira Stewart had seven points, three aces, two blocks, and a few kills. Bobbie Sue White had 19 points and two aces. Miranda Keith had seven points, an ace, two kills and a block. Kylee Hamm had two points a kill, and five good passes.

Maggie Grant had five service points. Morgyn Coyle had 14 points and seven aces. Madison Winemiller, Niki White, and Audri Byrom each had four good passes.

The seventh grade posted a 27-25, 21-25, 25-17 win.

Jocelyn Lansing had nine service points, two aces, and four kills. Emma Hartmann had 15 points, two aces, two kills, and a block. Mackenzie Blankenbeckler had eight points and three good passes. Kaytlyn Throckmorton had seven points and two good passes.

Lily Roy had 11 points and five aces. Bailie Bare contributed 16 points and three aces. Marissa Stein, Ava George, Hailee Harries, and Heather Wysong contributed great passes and defense. The team improves to 8-7.

Coach Shelbie Rose said the Blanchester teams played their best matches of the season. “Usually when the girls face a well-rounded team they play scared but (against Hillsboro) they stepped up and played with everything they had in them. I hope to carry this momentum into our next game.”