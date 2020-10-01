Ladycats fall to Lady Hurricane in 4

WILMINGTON — The Blanchester volleyball team was defeated by Wilmington 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 Wednesday in non-league action on Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington is 7-9 overall and has won three straight matches. Blanchester is 2-9 on the year.

Caili Baumann led the Ladycats with 16 kills, an assist, a block 11 points and nine digs.

Emma Falgner had three points and four digs. Ainsley Whitaker finished with five points and four digs. Madison Creager totaled 12 points, three kills and 10 digs. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had six points, two assists, three kills and two digs.

Makayla Lanham had seven points, an assist, two kills and nine digs. Summer Schutte contributed 16 points, 13 assists, a block and 17 digs. Hope Blankenbeckler had six points, seven assists and four digs. Desiree Snader had nine points and a kill.