A look at last week, next week and leaders in SBAAC football

Here’s a look at SBAAC football:

LAST WEEK

Clinton-Massie 49 New Richmond 41: In the SBAAC Game of the Year, the Falcons outlasted in the Lions. They lost Carter Frank to a season-ending knee injury in the process, however. Carson Vanhoose went for 266 yards and 6 TDs for Massie Frank had 75 yards and a TD before leaving the game. Luke Lytle was a thorn in the side of the CM defense, passing for 312 yards and 1 TD and rushing for 75 yards and 1 score. Chad Tracy had 104 yards and 3 TDs on the ground. Kadin Pollard had 144 yards and a TD through the air. Cayden Clutter had 7 solo tackles, including 2 behind the line of scrimmage, for the Falcons.

Western Brown 40 Wilmington 34: In a wild one, Wilmington lost a tough one. Kendal France had a huge game running the ball for WHS with 188 yards and 2 TDs. Thad Stuckey had 108 yards and WHS totaled 351 on the ground on 35 attempts. Parker Henry had 2 field goals and 4 extra points. Darrick Perdue had 3 sacks and Josh Snell had 2. For Western Brown, Drew Novak passed for 394 yards and 4 scores while Cade Chisman led the rushing attack which accounted for nearly 200 yards. Dylan Novak had 6 catches for 173 yards and 2 TDs.

East Clinton 34 Clermont NE 20: The Astros made it 2 in a row. It was back and forth early but EC pulled way with 14 unanswered fourth quarter points. Glenn Peacock had 115 yards and 2 TDs on the ground while Jared Smith threw for 3 scores — 2 to brother Branson and 1 to Isaiah Conger. Phillip Davis had 2 sacks while Branson Smith and Landon Runyon had pass interceptions for the second straight game.

Blanchester 50 Fayetteville 14: After a toe-stubber against Bethel-Tate the week before, Blanchester was back on the winning track last week against the Rockets. Brayden Sipple was 18-29 passing for 281 yards and 4 TDs. Trenton Czaika had 3 TD receptions and Adam Frump caught the other. Jacob Lanham had a sack and fumble recovery for the BHS defense. Gage Huston had 1 of 3 rushing scores. Brayden Sipple had 88 yards and a TD while Bryce Sipple had the other TD on the ground.

Bethel-Tate 35 Williamsburg 7: The big note here was Chris Long, the top-shelf quarterback for Bethel-Tate, was not listed on the stat sheet. Seth Vining was the QB and he went 11-12 passing for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns, not a bad day for what is believed to be the second-string QB. Mikey Molloy had two rushing TDs for the Tigers while Gauge Dunn caught 5 passes for 86 yards and a score. Ethan Carter had a 70-yard touchdown reception.

Goshen 44 Batavia 0: In a game played Saturday afternoon, the Warriors picked up their first win of the year. With only 3 passes, Goshen used a crushing ground attack (48-340) to win the game. Seth Anderson had 139 yards and 2 scores for GHS. Logan Lovins also had 2 rushing TDs. The Warriors defense limited the Bulldogs to 16 yards on 17 rushing attempts. Rafael Farris had a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two interceptions for the winners. Kellen Epps caught 5 passes for 72 yards for the Bulldogs.

LEADERS

Passing: Drew Novak is the run-away passing leader with 1,963 yards on 134 completions. He has 19 TDs and 2 INTs but no picks in his last 3 games totaling 111 attempts. Landon Amann of CNE has 1,135 yards and Brayden Sipple of BHS has 1,105 yards.

Rushing: Carson Vanhoose has 921 yards in 5 games with 19 TDs to lead the way. He averages 12 yards a carry. NR’s Cade Chisman is second at 681 yards and 12 TDs. Carter Frank is 3rd at 563 yards and 13 TDs while Luke Lytle is 4th with 512.

Receiving: Logan Campbell of WB has a 42-680-5 line this season to top the charts but just 11-164-0 in the past 2 games. Damion Kistler of CNE is second at 540 and Gauge Dunn of BT is third at 517.

Sacks: There is a 3-way tie for first with 6.5 sacks each — Phillip Davis of EC, Logan Pottorf of CNE and JJ Stricker of CNE. Darrick Perdue of WHS is next in line with 6.

Interceptions: Jayden Bradshaw of FHS, Branson Smith of EC and Bo Snider of NR have 4 each. A pair of Carters — Frank of CM and Huffman of WHS — are next with 3.

Fumbles recovered: Massie’s Cayden Clutters remains on top with 3 while Brandon Zimmerman of EC, Jake Mott of CNE, Drew Hendrix of FHS and Micah Boggs of FHS are next with 2 each.

Kicking: Trevor McGuinness of CM has 40 PATs to top the list of kick scoring. Evan Grimes of WB is next with 31 while Luke Lytle of NR has 23 and Parker Henry of WHS has 18. Bryan Bandow of BHS is next with 13.

NEXT WEEK

This is the final week of the regular season so the rivalry games dot the schedule. Should be good tune-ups for teams who are participating in the playoffs.

Right now, it looks as if Williamsburg is the only SBAAC team that will not play in playoffs.

The Wildcats could elect to play games the rest of the way but would need to find another team not in the playoffs for a Week 7 game.

At this time, many teams have agreements in place to play in weeks 8, 9 or 10 but won’t announce those games until their respective teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_LOGO_SBAAC.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

American Division ^^All Games^^SBAAC Clinton-Massie^5^0^^4^0 New Richmond^4^1^^2^1 Western Brown^3^2^^2^2 Wilmington^2^2^^1^2 Goshen^1^4^^1^3 Batavia^1^2^^0^2 National Division ^^All Games^^SBAAC Bethel-Tate^4^1^^4^0 Blanchester^4^1^^3^1 Fayetteville^4^1^^3^1 East Clinton^1^3^^1^2 Clermont NE^1^3^^0^3 Williamsburg^0^4^^0^3 Last Week’s Games Western Brown 40 Wilmington 34 Clinton-Massie 49 New Richmond 41 Blanchester 50 Fayetteville 14 East Clinton 34 Clermont NE 20 Bethel-Tate 35 Williamsburg 7 Goshen 44 Batavia 0 This Week’s Games Wilmington at Clinton-Massie Blanchester at East Clinton

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports