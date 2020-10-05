Andrews, Arnold tops for local boys at WCH

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Wilmington and East Clinton competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational cross country meet in Washington Court House.

Wilmington was ninth overall and East Clinton finished 14th.

Josh Andrews of WHS was the top local runner, placing 21st in 18:48.05.

Justin Arnold was 43rd in 19:57 and was East Clinton’s first runner to cross the line.

In the junior high race, Sammy Burt of the Borror Middle School team was 25th in 13:04.84. Jacob George of ECMS was 43rd in 13:54.96.

SUMMARY

Oct 3, 2020

Cross the Creek Invitational

@Washington Court House

Varsity Boys Race

1, Ethan Wallis (Cedar) 16:36.21; 21, Josh Andrews (Wil) 18:48.05; 23, Tyler Preston (Wil) 18:49.73; 43, Justin Arnold (EC) 19:57; 66, Zach Vest (EC) 21:07.72; 68, Dylan Arnold (EC) 21:15.51; 84, Oliver McDermott (Wil) 21:37.15; 107, Connor Walters (Wil) 22:23.31; 108, Tony Wilens-Mabry (Wil) 22:23.68; 124, Brandon Walters (Wil) 23:29.69; 126, Hayden Beiting (EC) 23:38.84; 136, Michael Horn (EC) 24:01.54; 139, Van Frye (EC) 24:13.93; 150, Peyton Kenniston (Wil) 25:17.05; 161, Nick Gates (EC) 26:26.16; 163, Lex Frye (EC) 26:29.9; 172, Aiden Walker (EC) 27:54.49

Team scores

Cedarville 27 Marysville 59 Miami Trace 139 Logan Elm 144 Fairfield 155 Whiteoak 159 Circleville 177 Urbana 214 Wilmington 266 McClain 302 Jackson 305 Washington 324 Zane Trace 327 East Clinton 328 West Union 347

Junior High Boys Race

1, Landen Eyre (WO) 11:32.8; 25, Sammy Burt (Wil) 13:04.84; 43, Jacob George (EC) 13:54.96; 75, Elyon Hackman (EC) 14:54.78; 83, Zimmerly Mahanes (EC) 15:31.52; 102, Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 16:21.47; 109, Jeremia Schlabach (Wil) 16:37.28