Coyle trio leads Ladycats to 4-2 win over FHS

BLANCHESTER — Led by Rylan Coyle’s offensive efforts, the Blanchester girls soccer team defeated Felicity 4-2 Monday in SBAAC National Division action at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester is 3-9-1 overall and 2-7 in the National Division.

“The girls did a great job playing as a team and executing their passes,” coach Kristina White said.

The Cardinals go to 1-12 in all matches and 0-9 against division opponents.

Coyle had a three-goal hat trick for the Ladycats.

Destiny Blankenbeckler gave BHS the lead with a goal in the 25th minute of play. Josie Wilson recorded an assist. The Cardinals tied the match before halftime.

Early in the second half, Coyle broke the tie with her first goal then added two more games to give BHS the victory. Lana Roy was credited with two assists.