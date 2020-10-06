Blanchester boys tie Felicity in soccer matchup

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester boys soccer team battled Felicity to a 1-1 tie Monday in SBAAC National Division soccer action.

The match puts BHS at 2-8-1 overall, 1-5-1 in the division.

Felicity goes to 8-5-1 overall and 3-5-1 in the National.

“The game could have gone either way,” BHS coach Benny Spirk said.

The seniors on the BHS team were honored prior to the game.

“I want to thank the seniors for their leadership and hard work throughout the season and wish them all the best going forward,” said Spirk. “It’s been a pleasure coaching them this season.”

Seniors are Taylor Cochran, Josh Helton, Colton Wilson, Gavin Colebank, Carter Stevens and Kellen Staehling.

A pair of seniors collaborated on the BHS goal, Wilson assisting Stevens.