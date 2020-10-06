Middleton advances to district as sectional runnerup

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton will continue her golf season next week in the Division I Southwest District girls golf championship.

At the Div. I Sectional tournament Tuesday at the Hamilton Elks Golf Club, Middleton was the tournament runnerup with an 8-over par 80 (42-38).

Meiyi Wu of Walnut Hills was medalist with a 79.

Katie Murphy had a 114 for WHS and Carsyn Custis shot a 125.

Middleton played the front nine in 6-over par but was just 2-over on the back nine. She birdied the par 5 No. 11.

Ursuline Academy was the team champion while Sycamore, Lakota East and Milford followed and also qualified for the district tournament.