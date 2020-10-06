Wildcats tie second straight night 0-0

For the second straight night, the Blanchester boys soccer team played to a tie.

The Wildcats and Fayetteville Rockets battled to a 0-0 tie Tuesday in non-league action.

“Tonight was not our game,” BHS coach Benny Spirk said. “We didn’t come out with much intensity and we allowed Fayetteville to control some of the tempo early.”

Blanchester played better in the second half, Spirk said, but “could not find the back of the net.”

Said Spirk, “We need to play more collectively as a team going forward and play with more intensity from teh start if we want a better result.”

Blanchester is 2-8-2 on the year. The ‘Cats are 2-2-2 in their last six matches.