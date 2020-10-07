Massie stuns American leader Western Brown

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In stunning fashion, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team defeated Western Brown 25-14, 12-25, 25-19, 25-21 Wednesday night in SBAAC American Division action at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Broncos won the first meeting on Sept. 22 25-16, 25-17, 25-16.

The win puts Massie at 9-10 overall and 5-3 in the division.

“The girls came out and played aggressive, unselfish ball,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “All the girls played their parts tonight, each stepping up at crucial times in the match.”

Western Brown leads the division at 6-2. The Broncos are 11-4 overall.

Batavia is second in the division at 5-2 with Massie third.

Reveal said the Lady Falcons served well and did all the little things in the first set. The second set was “ugly,” the coach said.

But in sets three and four, Massie was back on track and cruised to the victory.

Cadin Reveal passed 750 kills in her career in the fourth set. She finished with 17 kills, two aces, 27 digs and six blocks.

Kennedy Thompson had 10 points, two kills, 30 assist, a dig and a block. Kinsey Beam had eight kills, three assists and 13 digs. Natalee Hillman finished with 12 points, 11 kills, two aces, 16 digs and a block

Cailyn Crain had nine points, three kills and 10 digs. Mackenzie Peters contributed two kills and a block. Breckin Harner recorded eight points. Holly Young served five points and had an assists and seven digs.

