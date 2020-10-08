Blan middle school football wins fifth straight, 30-0

The Blanchester Middle School football team defeated Fayetteville 30-0 Wednesday for its fifth win in a row.

Blanchester, 5-2 on the year, was led by a strong defensive effort in the win. The young Wildcats forced two fumbles and had a goal-line stand from the 5 yard line, coach Dan Peters said.

The coach said the offense had a short field most of the game and took advantage with four touchdowns.

“These kids are impressive,” Peters said. “They work very well together. They practice hard and play hard from start to finish. This eighth grade class will be one to watch in the next few years. I know (varsity) coach (Jon) Mulvihill will be looking forward to seeing them again.”

Mulvihill had a six-yard touchdown run as well as a touchdown pass to Tyler Miller. Zach Musselman had a touchdown run and caught a 40-yard pass. Dameon Williams had three carries for 81 yards, one catch for 16 yards and scored a two-point conversion. Chevy Daniels had a touchdown run while Payton Hopkins rushed for 12 yards and a pair of two-point conversions.