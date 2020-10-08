‘Cane bounces back, blanks Lions 2-0

WILMINGTON — Bouncing back from its first conference loss of the season, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team defeated New Richmond 2-0 Thursday at Alumni Field.

The SBAAC American Division win puts WHS at 7-1 in league play and 12-2 overall.

The Lions drop to 5-7-1 overall and 3-4-1 in the American.

WHS lost its first league game to Western Brown on Tuesday, 2-1.

Caleb Macias started the scoring for the Hurricane in the first half.

Brady Vilvens added an insurance goal in the second half and Collin Webber made it stand in goal with the shutout.