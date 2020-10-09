Astros JV volleyball takes ‘Burg in 2

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Williamsburg 25-10, 25-21 Thursday.

The Lady Astros are 11-0 against SBAAC National Division teams.

Trinity Bain had an ace, three digs and four perfect passes. Eryn Bowman had four aces, three digs and a perfect pass. Jordan Collom had one of her best games of the year, coach Bob Malone said, with two aces, two kills, eight assists, two digs and a perfect pass. Lauren Stonewall chipped in with four kills.

Jozie Jones had two kills and Aubrie Simpson had two aces and a dig. Savannah Tolle finished with two digs and three perfect passes. Lauren Runyon, also with one of her best games of the season, Malone said, had two aces, six kills and a dig. Megan Tong had a kills, six assists and five digs.