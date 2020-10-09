EC volleyball pushes ‘Burg to the brink

LEES CREEK — Williamsburg clinched at least a share of the SBAAC National Division volleyball championship Thursday night at the East Clinton gym.

But it wasn’t easy.

The Lady Astros battled tooth and nail in a four-set 20-25, 25-27, 25-22, 26-28 loss.

“Every single set was a battle and my girls never gave up,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “Just a couple of service errors and a couple of hitting errors made the difference.

“Williamsburg is a good team but we gave them a run for it. A loss is no fun but we went down fighting.”

East Clinton is 13-3 overall and 9-2 in the division. Williamsburg is 16-1 overall and 10-0 in the National.

Williamsburg has now won six straight National Division titles.

Mckenzie Pence had six kills, an assist and four digs for East Clinton. Lydia Kessler chipped in with a dig while Alexis Rolfe had seven digs. Lanie Clark had an ace and six digs.

Libby Evanshine had 19 kills, six blocks and 17 digs. Kelsi Lilly finished with a block while Jericka Boggs had an assist and a block. Kami Whiteaker had two aces, a kill, an assist and two digs.

Gracie Boggs contributed two kills, an assist, seven blocks at the net and a dig. Gracie Evanshine had three aces, 13 kills, an assist and 16 digs. Katrina Bowman’s line was three aces, a kill, 33 set assists and four digs.