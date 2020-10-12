Ryan, Beam, Mefford lead CM runners at YS

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Clinton-Massie cross country teams competed Saturday at the Yellow Springs Invitational.

Jacob Ryan led the Massie boys in the varsity race, finishing sixth overall in a personal best of 18:52.

Malea Beam was the race winner in the girls middle school race. She clocked in with a 14:55.

In the middle school boys race, Danny Mefford was sixth overall in a personal best time of 14:11.

SUMMARY

Oct 10, 2020

@Yellow Springs Inv.

Varsity Boys

6, Jacob Ryan 18:52 (PR); 10, Bryce Hensley 19:58; 32, Travis Smith 27:47

Middle School Boys

6, Danny Mefford 14:11 (PR); 10, Jace Fallis 15:40 (PR); 11, Carson McDowell 15:43 (PR); 12, Mack Hensley 16:29

Middle School Girls

1, Malea Beam 14:55; 3, Sydney Doyle 15:35 (PR); 4, Nyah Migal 15:55 (PR); 6, Georgia Black 16:17 (PR); Dakota Cantner 16:24; 10, Riley Glom 17:15; 11, Ellie Smith 17:20 (PR); 16, Shelby Robinson 18:36