Batavia pulls off 4-set win over Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a tight match, Batavia defeated Clinton-Massie 25-22, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division volleyball.

The Lady Falcons finish division play with a 6-4 record. They are 10-12 overall.

Batavia is 11-7 overall, 6-3 in the American.

Kinsey Beam had four kills, three assists and 11 digs for the Lady Falcons. Cailyn Crain had an ace and a dig. Breckin Harner finished with two kills, two aces and four digs.

Kennedy Thompson led with 34 assists to go along with seven kills, an ace and eight digs. Holly Young contributed an assist and 14 digs. Natalee Hillman totaled nine kills, an assist, five aces and 19 digs.

Mackenzie Peters posted nine kills and five blocks at the net. Cadin Reveal had 19 kills, three assists, an ace, 21 digs and six blocks in a strong all-around performance.