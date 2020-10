EC wraps up 16-3 season with 3-0 win

LEES CREEK — East Clinton completed its regular season Thursday with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 non-league win over Hillsboro at the EC gym.

“This has been a unique one,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “I am so proud of the girls. They have worked so hard all season and it’s paid off.”

Gracie Evanshine had five aces, 13 kills, an assist and five digs for an “amazing” game, Sodini said.

East Clinton is 16-3.

Alexis Rolfe had two aces and 10 digs. Lanie Clark finished with four digs. Libby Evanshine had three aces, four kills, two blocks and four digs. Katrina Bowman had nine aces, two kills and seven assists.

Jericka Boggs had an ace, a kill, nine assists, a block and a dig. Kami Whiteaker chipped in a kill. Gracie Boggs had a kill, an assist, two blocks and five digs.

