EC wins first-ever girls CC championship

GOSHEN — For the first time in school history, East Clinton has won a league girls cross country championship.

Competing Saturday in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships on the Goshen Middle School campus, the Lady Astros won a tight National Division race over Georgetown, Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate. EC had 61 points, Georgetown 62 and both CNE and Bethel 65.

On the American Division side, neither Wilmington nor Clinton-Massie had full teams. Sophie Huffman of WHS was second overall in 20:13.33 while teammate Madilyn Brausch was seventh in the girls race. Emma Muterspaw, coming back from injury, was the only CMHS runner.

Western Brown was the runaway winner in the American Division girls race.

For a moment, East Clinton had the National Division title taken away.

“They had trouble with the timing (system),” East Clinton coach Bob Henson said. “We won, then we didn’t. After they corrected it, we won again.”

Henson said the second announcement of East Clinton falling back in the pack came because top runner Carah Antek was not calculated in the scoring. Henson said the correction came after what seemed like “two eons and an eternity.”

“We were waiting on pins and needles during the middle school boys race,” he said. “When it was announced, there was a whole lot of joy in the East Clinton camp.”

Henson admits he was surprised by the win. Fellow EC coach Bill Hrabak “was always pretty optimistic” the Lady Astros could pull off the championship.

“It was hoped for, but not expected,” said Henson.

Antek was second among National runners with a time of 21:47.21.

Blanchester’s only runner was Emma Damewood, who was 13th in the National Division race.

SUMMARY

Oct 17, 2020

SBAAC Cross Country Championship

@Goshen High School

Girls Results

American Division

1, Natalie Rice (WB) 19:18.82

Teams

Western Brown 18 New Richmond 63 Batavia 69 Clinton-Massie Inc. Goshen Inc. Wilmington Inc.

WHS- Sophie Huffman (2) 20:13.33; Madilyn Brausch (7) 21:51.06

CM-Emma Muterspaw (28) 28:03.35

National Division

1, Kaitlyn Gregory (Wbg) 20:38.91

Teams

East Clinton 61 Georgetown 62 Clermont Northeastern 65 Bethel-Tate 65 Williamsburg 87 Blanchester Inc. Felicity Inc.

EC-Carah Antek (2) 21:47; Molly Seabaugh (5) 22:30.58; Kaylynn Deaton (12) 24:57.20; Kailyn Mason (16) 26:33.3; Kenton Deaton (26) 31:03.72

BHS-Emma Damewood (13) 25:00.67

WHS sophomore Huffman 2nd overall