High school football in Clinton County never had a chance Friday night. Mother Nature overwhelmed our area shortly before kickoff with lightning, thunder then rain. The result is both Wilmington and East Clinton games were postponed to Saturday. East Clinton will host McClain beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday while Wilmington will host Batavia with kickoff set for 3 p.m. The junior varsity game will follow the varsity at WHS. The JVs will play two quarters. Clinton-Massie and Blanchester football will continue their playoff seasons 7 p.m. Saturday night – Massie against Bethel-Tate and Blanchester versus Springfield Shawnee. Both games are at home for the county schools. Tournament volleyball and soccer also are on tap for Saturday. Check out LEADING OFF for more on the local schedule.

