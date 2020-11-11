Bickett to play softball at Lafayette

Wilmington High School senior Harlie Bickett has signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Lafayette College. A member of the Patriot League, Lafayette is located in Easton, Pa. Bickett will pursue a degree in biology at Lafayette. “Harlie Bickett is the kind of softball player you can build an entire program around,” Wilmington High School head coach Brian Spurlock said. “Lafayette College is very fortunate to be getting such a coachable, hardworking, and incredibly talented softball player.”

Wilmington High School senior Harlie Bickett has signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Lafayette College. A member of the Patriot League, Lafayette is located in Easton, Pa. Bickett will pursue a degree in biology at Lafayette. “Harlie Bickett is the kind of softball player you can build an entire program around,” Wilmington High School head coach Brian Spurlock said. “Lafayette College is very fortunate to be getting such a coachable, hardworking, and incredibly talented softball player.” In the photo, from left to right, Amelia and Jess Deitsch, Marty Bickett, Harlie Bickett, Josh Bickett.