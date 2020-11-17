Wildcats open bowling season with win over Astros

WILMINGTON — The Blanchester boys bowling team opened the season Monday with a 2,094 to 1,895 win over East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes.

East Clinton was led by Grant Wisecup’s 367 series which consisted of games of 163 and 204. Shawn Morgan had games of 159 and 137 for a 296 series, coach Joe Davis said.

Bryan Brewer led Blanchester with a 370 series while Ryan Brewer finished with 306 and Carter Stevens had 305. Dakota Abney had a 277 series and Brian Miller recorded a 252 series. Jacob Shelton helped Blanchester by bowling in the baker games.