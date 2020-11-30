Jones’ 30 leads Felicity over BHS girls

FELICITY — Angela Jones had 30 points Monday to lead Felicity to a 69-38 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action.

Jones had a trio of three pointers in the first quarter and finished with 13 points in the final period. Felicity led 43-23 going in to the final quarter.

Grace Irwin finished with 14 points to pace the BHS offense. She had a three pointer in each quarter. Her six points were more than half of Blanchester’s 11 first half points.

The Ladycats were 7 for 18 at the free throw line.

In addition to Jones, Anna Swisshelm had 21 points for the Lady Cardinals.

Also for Blanchester, Kaylee Coyle had 7 rebounds to go along with 7 points. Lana Roy had 8 points for BHS.

SUMMARY

Nov 30, 2020

@Felicity High School

Felicity 69 Blanchester 38

F^16^17^10^26^^69

B^3^8^12^15^^38

(69) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jones 11-4-4-30 Terry 2-1-0-5 Hamilton 0-0-0-0 Warren 4-1-0-9 Glassmeyer 1-0-0-2 Swisshelm 7-0-7-21 Egntzen 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 26-6-11/20-69

(38) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Winemiller 1-0-0-2 Irwin 5-4-0-14 Coyle 3-0-1-7 Roy 1-1-3-6 Potts 2-0-1-5 Whitaker 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 13-5-7/16-38