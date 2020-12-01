Ohio State football resumes practice

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Ohio State football team is resuming full practices again in preparation for Saturday’s game at Michigan State.

Ohio State said in a one-sentence statement that the team would “resume organized team activities” on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buckeyes will do so while managing COVID-19 issues, and will be without coach Ryan Day, who tested positive last week. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is assuming head coaching duties for the week and for Saturday’s game in East Lansing.

Ohio State chose to cancel its game at Illinois last week because of an unacceptable number of COVID cases among players and staff in the program.

No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, CFP No. 4) needs to play this week and next week against Michigan to have enough games in to be eligible for the Big Ten title.

No. 19 Richmond’s men’s basketball is pausing all activities and its game at College of Charleston on Wednesday night has been called off due to COVID-19 concerns within the Spiders program.

Charleston said Tuesday it will look to reschedule with Richmond or find another opponent to make up the lost game.

Charleston said in a release that coronavirus testing and contact tracing issues for Richmond led to the decision.

Richmond was coming off an upset of then-10th-ranked Kentucky this past Sunday and entered the national rankings Monday.

Michigan’s football team did not meet in person for a second straight day after coach Jim Harbaugh said there had been an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

Michigan (2-4) is scheduled to host Maryland (2-2) on Saturday. The Terrapins are coming off their first game since a coronavirus outbreak within the program led to two games being canceled.

Stanford’s football team is heading for a long trip to the Pacific Northwest because of new COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County.

The new rules prohibit practices and games for contact sports for three weeks. The Cardinal are traveling to Seattle on Wednesday to begin preparing for Saturday’s game at Washington.

They will then spend the following week in Corvallis, Oregon, before playing Oregon State on Dec 12. That game had originally been scheduled to be played at Stanford but has been moved because of the new rules.

