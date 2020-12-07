Astros hang on for 45-44 win over Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — East Clinton held off a Clinton-Massie fourth quarter rally Saturday and posted a 45-44 win in girls basketball action at the Lebanon Road gym.

The win puts the Astros at 2-2 while the Falcons go to 0-2.

After the game, both teams found out about the passing of East Clinton athletic director Jim Marsh.

“You know, I felt bad for losing the game then I didn’t care,” CM coach Hilma Crawford. “There’s more important things than a one-point loss. I know East Clinton and Clinton-Massie are big rivals (in girls basketball) but I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now.”

Libby Evanshine of EC led all scorers with 19 points.

“She had a quiet 19 points,” Crawford said. “She’s tough to defend. She had to work for those points.”

Overall, Crawford said his team played well defensively.

“Our defense kept us in it,” he said. “We’re still learning how to play (the defense).”

The Falcons were scheduled to face Indian Hill Monday night but the Cincinnati school has halted all sports until January.

Miranda Crawford and Kenzie Avery led the Falcons with 11 points each but had foul problems in the second half.

“We had other girls come in and they stepped up,” said Crawford. “Nora Voisey, Holland Jaramillo, Alex Pence, McKenna Branham … they picked up some slack.”

The game was tied 13-13 after one quarter but Evanshine had 7 and Kelsi Lilly added 4 as EC took a 28-19 lead at halftime. Massie chipped away at the difference in the third and made a tight game of it in the final period.

“But we could never get over the hump,” Crawford said.

Massie won’t play again until Dec. 14 when Wilmington comes to the Lebanon Road gym. Crawford is OK with the practice time. After the EC game, the Falcons had 2 games and just 3 practices in 21 days.

“Kind of unheard of, isn’t it?” he said.

SUMMARY

Dec 5, 2020

@Lebanon Road gym

East Clinton 45 Clinton-Massie 44

EC^13^15^7^10^^45

CM^13^6^9^16^^44

(45) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) L. Evanshsine 7-2-3-19 Whiteaker 1-0-3-5 G. Evanshine 1-0-0-2 Clark 1-0-3-5 G. Boggs 2-0-0-4 Lilly 2-0-1-5 Runyon 0-0-0-0 Bowman 1-0-1-3 Collom 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 16-2-11-45

(44) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lay 0-0-0-0 Crawford 4-1-2-11 Avery 5-1-0-11 Phipps 1-0-2-4 Branham 2-0-3-7 Jaramillo 2-1-0-5 Crowe 0-0-0-0 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Voisey 1-1-1-4 Thompson 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 16-4-8-44

FIELD GOALS: CM 17/45; EC 16/43

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 4/9; EC 2/13

FREE THROWS: CM 6/15; EC 11/26

REBOUNDS: CM-32 (Phipps 7 Lay 5 Voisey 4 Avery 4 Thompson 3 Jaramillo 2 Branham 2 Crawford 1); EC-37 (L. Evanshine 8 G Boggs 7 G Evanshine 6 Lilly 5 Clark 4 Bowman 3 Runyon 2)

ASSISTS: CM-2 (Phipps 1 Voisey 1); EC-6 (L Evanshine 3 G Evanshine 2 Bowman 1)

STEALS: CM-6 (Jaramillo 3 Avery 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0

TURNOVERS: CM-15; EC-14

