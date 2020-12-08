Ross doubles-up on Wilmington 62-31

ROSS — After a tied first quarter, Ross ran away from Wilmington Tuesday night for a 62-31 win in non-league boys basketball action.

The teams were tied 11-11 after one but Ross pulled out to a 28-17 halftime lead then led 46-24 after three periods.

Wilmington was outrebounded 36-22 and shot just 12 for 42 from the field. The Hurricane made just 5 of 27 three-point attempts.

The Rams, however, were 23 for 56 from the floor and were forced in to just four turnovers. WHS had 12 turnovers.

Wilmington drops to 1-2 with the loss. The Rams are 2-0.

Matt Butcher led the Hurricane with eight points while Brandon Glass and Luke Blessing scored seven points each.

Butcher had seven rebounds and two steals. Brady Vilvens had six rebounds and four assists.

SUMMARY

Dec 8, 2020

@Ross High School

Ross 62 Wilmington 31

R^11^17^18^16^^62

W^11^6^7^7^^31

(31) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Butcher 3-2-0-8 Miller 0-0-0-0 Glass 3-1-0-7 France 1-0-0-2 Baltazar 1-1-0-3 Vilvens 0-0-2-2 Griffith 1-0-0-2 Bernhardt 0-0-0-0 Warix 0-0-0-0 Blessing 3-1-0-7 Holmes 0-0-0-0 Lazic 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-5-2-31

REBOUNDS: W-Butcher 7 Vilvens 6 Blessing 5

ASSISTS: W-Vilvens 4

STEALS: W-Butcher 2

