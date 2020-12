FRANKLIN — Led by a record performance from Josie Runk, the East Clinton girls bowling team defeated Valley View 1,668 to 1,429 Tuesday at JD Legends bowling center.

Runk set a new EC girls bowling standard for a two-game series with a 412 and a personal best for a single game (213), coach Joe Davis said.

Tessa Bosier had a 309 (154, 155) and August Morgan had a single game of 145. Natilee Anderson followed up her personal best Monday with a personal best of 137 on Tuesday.