Ohio Mr. Football and Division I All-Ohio teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 34th annual Ohio Mr. Football Award and the Division I All-Ohio teams were announced Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The All-Ohio teams in Divisions II through VII were announced earlier this week.

More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. OPSWA members are invited to assist with selecting the all-district teams, with those award winners eligible for All-Ohio consideration.

Roger Bacon’s Corey Kiner was named Ohio’s Mr. Football. He ran for 1,866 yards, averaged 13.8 yards per carry, had 37 touchdowns and amassed 2,133 all-purpose yards as Roger Bacon went 10-1 in 2020

“Being named Mr. Football means the world to me,” said Kiner. “I am very honored to win this award not only for myself, but for my school. My father told me that I would do great things in high school football but I would never thought that it would amount to this.”

The LSU-commit helped lead Division V Roger Bacon to its first-ever regional championship in 2020. Kiner delivered knockout blows early and often to his opponents. Of his 35 rushing touchdowns, 28 of them came before halftime, including 18 first-quarter scores. He found the end zone once every 4.9 carries.

“Corey is a one of a kind,” said Roger Bacon head coach Mike Blaut. “He’s a once in a lifetime talent. His skill set is second to none. He is competitive, fast, quick, strong, smart, has great instincts, all the tools a running back needs.”

“Roger Bacon is my family,” said Kiner. “I knew that it would mean a lot more for me to stay here and win with my family. I knew in my heart that if we just kept pushing on, we would eventually turn things around and change the culture.”

That decision paid off. Over the last two seasons, Roger Bacon won 20 games, which are the most in a two-year period in the program’s history. It is also the first time the school has had back-to-back 10-win seasons.

“Corey’s impact on the program has been incredible,” said Blaut. “We could not have asked for a better relationship from the first day he walked on campus. With Roger Bacon being a small school, we constantly hear that athletes should not go here because they won’t get college recruited or won’t get what they deserve. Corey has destroyed all those notions and achieved everything any player would want.”

Kiner will go down as one of the most accomplished running backs to ever suit up in the Buckeye state. He was named first team All-Ohio twice, second team All-Ohio once and first team All-Southwest District four times. In 43 games, Kiner ran for more than 200 yards 18 times, including four contests of 300-plus yards. He finishes his career with 7,130 yards rushing, 10th most in Ohio history. His 116 rushing touchdowns, 125 total touchdowns and 772 points scored are all good for the third highest totals in the OHSAA record books.

Other finalists for the award included Mason Sullivan, Kirtland, 6-0/206, RB, Senior; Ian Kipp, Mentor, 6-2/215, QB, Sr.; Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11/190, QB, Sr.; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-3/235, RB/LB, Sr; Lorenzo Styles Jr., Pickerington Central, 6-1/190, WR/DB, Sr.; Peter Pedrozo, Westerville South, 5-11/180, QB, Sr.; Beau Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0/197. QB, Jr.; Davis Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-3/200, QB, Sr.

2020 Division I All-Ohio Football Teams

Offensive Players of the Year: Liam Clifford, St. Xavier, sr. and Lorenzo Styles Jr., Pickerington Central, sr.

Defensive Player of the Year: Gabe Powers, Marysville, jr.

Coaches of the Year: Bryan Johnson, Westerville North

First Team Offense

QB: Judah Holtzclaw, Westerville Central, 6-6, 220, sr.; Ian Kipp, Mentor, 6-2, 215, sr.; Brogan McCaughey, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-1, 185, jr.; Te’Sean Smoot, Springfield, 6-0, 184, jr.

RB: Bryon Threats, Dublin Coffman, 5-10, 195, sr.; Connor Walendzak, Perrysburg, 5-11, 195, so.; Keyshawn Stephens, Hamilton, 6-0, 200, sr.

WR: Lorenzo Styles Jr., Pickerington Central, 6-1, 190, sr.: Jack Arnold, Berea-Midpark, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Markus Allen, Clayton Northmont, 6-3, 210, sr.; Liam Clifford, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-2, 190, sr.; Luke Hensley, Medina 6-2, 200, sr.

TE: Josh Kattus, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-4, 245, jr.

OL: Keaton Snyder, Pickerington Central, 6-2, 275, sr.; Braedon Elwer, New Albany, 6-4, 250, sr.; Blake Miller, Strongsville, 6-6, 315, Jr.; Cade Zimmerly, Perrysburg, 6-1, 260, sr.; Tegra Tshabola, West Chester Lakota West, 6-6, 300, jr.; Aamil Wagner, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-7, 260, jr.; Mason Mennell, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-4, 300, jr.

K: Casey Magyar, Dublin Coffman, 6-0, 175, sr.

First Team Defense

DL: Hammond Russell, Dublin Coffman, 6-4, 240, sr.; Jesse Stevens, Elyria, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati Colerain, 6-2, 325, sr.; Giovanni Albanese, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-0, 280, Sr.; Mani Powell, Canton McKinley, 6-2, 225, jr.

LB: Gabe Powers, Marysville, 6-4, 215, jr.; Zeke Healy, Westerville Central, 5-10, 200, sr.; Aidan Hubbard, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-4, 225, Sr.; C.J. Hankins, Lakewood St. Edward, 5-11, 220, Sr.; Matthew Devine, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-0, 220, sr.; Jackson Kuwatch, West Chester Lakota West, 6-4, 220, sr.; Nathan Spatny, Medina, 6-1, 225, sr.

DB: Michael Gravely Jr., Euclid, 6-1, 197, Sr.; Cam Smith, Euclid, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Alex Afari, West Chester Lakota West, 6-3, 200, jr.; Jyaire Brown, West Chester Lakota West, 6-0, 175, jr.; Delian Bradley, Springfield, 6-0, 185, jr.; Rod Moore, Clayton Northmont, 6-0, 185, sr.; Johnny Kulich, Massillon Jackson, 6-3, 180, sr.

P: Matthew Dapore, Springboro, 5-11, 180, sr.

Second Team Offense

QB: AJ Mirgon, Hilliard Bradley, 6-0, 180, 185, sr.; Cade Rice, Clayton Northmont, 6-3, 215, sr.; Drew Allar, Medina, 6-5, 220, jr.

RB: Aidan Kenley, Olentangy Liberty, 5-11, 185, sr.; Ron Blackman, Gahanna, 6-0, 190, sr,; Jaheim Atkinson, Elyria, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Jaydan Mayes, Fairfield, 5-11, 175, sr.

WR: Caden Konczak, Olentangy Orange, 5-9, 165, sr.; Armond Scott, Euclid, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Drew Ramsey, Cincinnati Elder, 6-1, 200, jr.

OL: Carter Smith, Olentangy Liberty, 6-6, 250, jr.; Dalton Hall, Reynoldsburg, 6-5, 290, sr.; Gavin Rohrs, Marysville, 6-3, 285, jr.; Hunter Colao, Mentor, 6-0, 275, Sr.; Thomas Aden, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-2, 285, Sr.; Landon Fickell, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-5, 270, sr.; Brian Parker, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-5, 275, jr.; Mao Glynn, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 6-3, 285, sr.

K: Andrew Smith, Mentor, 6-5, 200, Sr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Greg Predina, Mentor, 6-4, 245, Sr.; Bennett Adler, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-3, 240, Sr.; Aneesh Vyas, West Chester Lakota West, 6-2, 270, sr.; Luke Montgomery, Findlay, 6-5, 265, so.

LB: Devon Williams, Dublin Coffman, 6-1, 218, sr.; Evan Boyd, Mentor, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Jack Higgins, Perrysburg, 6-2, 220, sr.; Cameron Junior, Middletown, 6-1, 210, sr.

DB: Delaney Wilburn, Groveport, 6-0, 185, jr.; Perryion Benton, Elyria, senior, 5-9, 155; Jaylen Castleberry, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Leroy Bowers, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-2, 200, sr.; Jonah Lytle, Canton McKinley, 5-11, 175, sr.

P: Josh Laisure, Olentangy Orange, 5-11, 165, sr.

Third Team Offense

QB: Blake Horvath, Hilliard Darby, 6-2, 190, jr.; Mekhi Lynn, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-2, 180, jr.

RB: Ryan Kern, Marysville, 5-11, 185, sr.; Nick Mosley, Pickerington Central, 5-11, 205, sr.; Khalil Eichelberger, Solon, 5-10, 205, sr.

WR: Hutch Baird, Mentor, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Titan Case, Springboro, 6-0, 185, sr.; Anthony Brown, Springfield, 5-10, 165, so.; Dalen Stovall, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-4, 195, sr.

OL: Will Jados, Westerville Central, 6-7, 285, sr.; Simon France, Elyria, 6-2, 256, Sr.; Gus Salopek, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-5, 235, Sr.; Paul Rodriguez, Mason, 6-5, 305, sr.; Van Shyjka, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-4, 290, jr.; Stefan Monahan, Canton McKinley, 6-8, 295, jr.

K: Matt Howard, West Chester Lakota West, 5-11, 175, sr.

Third Team Defense

DL: Michael Ballenger, Upper Arlington, 6-0, 210, sr.; Javon Edwards, Cleveland Heights, 6-0, 235, Sr.; Eli Newburg, Clayton Northmont, 6-2, 220, sr.; Brandon Smith, Fairfield, 6-1, 265, sr.

LB: Brennan Albertini, Westerville North, 6-0, 210, sr.; Ryan Merrill, Euclid, 5-11, 215, So.; Jon Bruder, Centerville, 5-10, 215, sr.; Aden Miller, West Chester Lakota West, 5-11, 210, jr.

DB: Atiba Fitz, Euclid, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Jahdae Walker, Shaker Heights, 6-5, 190, Sr.; Elisha Baxter, Findlay, 6-0, 160, sr.; Gabe Dubois, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 5-9, 170, sr.

P: Justin Slattery, Lakewood St. Edward, 5-11, 180, sr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Dijon Jennings, Reynoldsburg, 6-0, 188, jr.; Christian Gulgin, Perrysburg, 6-1, 190, sr.; Elijah Wesley, Canton McKinley, 6-3, 195, sr.

RB: Carson Gresock, Upper Arlington, 5-10, 210, jr.; Isaac James, Findlay, 6-1, 168, jr.; Brenden Craig, Massillon Jackson, 5-11, 145, jr.

WR: Ben Ireland, Findlay, 6-0, 174, jr.; Aidan Pratt, Perrysburg, 5-11, 185, sr.; Kaleb Wannamaker Toledo Start, 5-11, 150, sr.

OL: Daniel Warnsman, Dublin Coffman, 6-3, 285, sr.; Evan Winans, Findlay, 6-0, 225, sr.; Bryce Keller, Toledo Whitmer, 6-3, 275, jr.; Xavier Wolf, Perrysburg, 6-3, 270, sr.; Darius Latimore, Toledo Start, 6-0, 250, sr.; Tomas Rimac, Brunswick, 6-6, 290, sr.; Otto Weight, Medina, 6-3, 285, sr.

K: Jax Hudson, Perrysburg, 5-9, 150, sr.

DL: C.J. Doggette, Pickerington Central, 6-2, 280, jr.; Zindale Graf, Lancaster, 5-11, 220, sr.; Elijah Hawk, Pickerington North, 6-4, 239, sr.; Reuben Simiyu, Westerville North, 6-2, 240, sr.; Ryan Musgrove, Perrysburg, 6-0, 215, sr.; Owen Francis, Perrysburg, 6-0, 215, sr.; Marcus Ensley, Toledo Start, 5-11, 250, jr.; Kris Artis, Centerville, 6-3, 230, sr.; Dorian Boyland, Medina, 6-2, 225, sr.

LB: Reece Dykstra, Thomas Worthington, 6-2, 230, sr.; Connor Jones, Hilliard Darby, 6-2, 230, jr.; Marco Landolfi, Upper Arlington, 5-11, 175, sr.; Brian Yamokoski, Olentangy Liberty, 6-0, 190, sr.; Jayden Gibson, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 200, jr.; Zane Zaborowski, Perrysburg, 6-0, 215, sr.; Philip Quansah, Clayton Northmont, 5-10, 222, sr.; Andrew Haber, Brunswick, 5-10, 210, sr.; Quintyn McKinley, Brunswick, 5-9, 195, sr.; Brett Blauner, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, 185, sr.; Matt Hamula, Medina, 5-10, 185, jr.

DB: Vince Francescone, Westerville Central, 6-0, 175, sr.; Brock Kidwell, New Albany, 6-0, 185, jr.; Alex “Sonny” Styles, Pickerington Central, 6-4, 205, so.; Cameron Darrington, Perrysburg, 6-1, 185, sr.; Kanyon Gagich, Perrysburg, 6-0, 195, jr.; Zach Rhynes, Toledo Start, 5-10, 190, sr.; David Hamrick, Brunswick, 5-9, 160, jr.; Nehemiah Stovall, Canton McKinley, 6-1, 175, sr.; Clayton Mosher, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-0, 195, sr.

P: Max Roth, Findlay, 6-0, 160, jr.; Jacob Dye, Brunswick, 6-0, 180, sr.

