WHS girls overpower New Richmond 52-15

WILMINGTON — Led by senior Maura Drake, the Wilmington High School girl basketball team defeated New Richmond 52-15 Thursday night in SBAAC American Division basketball at Fred Summers Court.

Drake had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocked shots for the Lady Hurricane. Sophie Huffman had 12 for WHS and a strong defensive effort, WHS coach Zach Williams said.

“It was a very solid defensive effort by the Lady ‘Cane,” the coach said.

Wilmington goes to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the American Division.

New Richmond is 0-2, 0-1.

The Lady Hurricane controlled the game from the outset, racing out to a 22-5 lead in the first period. Huffman had 8 of her 12 in the opening period and WHS never looked back.

Katie Murphy scored 6 of Wilmington’s 8 second quarter points and it was 30-9 at halftime. Taylor Noszka had the other 2 points in the second.

In the third, Drake and KeAsia Robinson were the only players to score – Drake with 5 and Robinson with 4.

Murphy finished with 11 points.

SUMMARY

Dec 10, 2020

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 52 New Richmond 15

W^22^8^9^13^^52

NR^5^4^3^3^^15

(52) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 2-0-0-4 Noszka 2-0-0-4 Diels 1-0-0-2 Huffman 4-1-3-12 Current 2-0-0-4 Johns 1-0-0-2 Drake 5-0-3-13 Murphy 4-2-1-11 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 21-3-7/11-52

(15) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kirk 2-1-0-5 Crooks 0-0-0-0 Kuhlman 0-0-0-0 Dunning 1-0-0-2 Willis 0-0-0-0 Miller 0-0-1-1 Stamper 1-1-0-3 Duncan 0-0-0-0 Maness 1-0-2-4 TOTALS 5-2-3-15