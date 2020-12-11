‘Burg hands Astros 2nd National loss

WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton fell to 2-4 on the year Thursday with a 52-35 SBAAC National Division loss to Williamsburg.

East Clinton is 0-2 in the division. ‘Burg is 1-0 in the conference and 3-1 overall.

The Lady Astros have played a tough opening schedule, facing Georgetown in addition to Williamsburg in the conference.

Libby Evanshine led East Clinton with 20 points.

The game was close early but the Wildcats pulled away steadily throughout the night, outscoring EC by at least two points in each quarter.

SUMMARY

Dec 11, 2020

@Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 52 East Clinton 35

EC^9^9^8^9^^35

W^13^12^10^17^^52

(35) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 0-0-0-0 L. Evanshine 6-1-7-20 Bowman 1-0-0-2 Whiteaker 1-0-0-2 Runyon 1-0-0-2 G. Evanshine 2-1-0-5 Lilly 1-0-0-2 Clark 0-0-0-0 G. Boggs 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 13-2-7/7-35

(52) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Thomas 2-1-2-7 Arwine 0-0-3-3 Doss 0-0-0-0 Ogden 3-0-2-8 Fisher 4-0-1-9 Dauwe 4-2-2-12 Arno 0-0-0-0 Erwin 5-3-0-13 TOTALS 18-6-10/18-52

FIELD GOALS: EC 13/49; W 18/38

REBOUNDS: EC-22 (G. Boggs 5, L. Evanshine 5

STEALS: EC Bowman 3

TURNOVERS: EC-15, W-15