Hurricane 8th grade boys win in OT, 45-41

The eighth grade boys basketball team at the Rodger O. Borror Middle School defeated Waynesville 45-41 in overtime Saturday.

Coach Eric Conley said, “A struggle for success is an understatement. You would have had to see it to believe it. The adversity this team experienced throughout the entire game made the win that much sweeter.”

Luke Achtermann had 16 points to lead the Hurricane. Zane Smith scored 11.

Aven Patel finished with 6 points while Michael Streety and Logan Phillips had 4 points each. Bryant Conley and Malachi Cumberland chipped in with 2 points each.