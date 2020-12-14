Hibbs leads ‘Cane wrestlers to 4th place at Edgewood

TRENTON — Led by Carson Hibbs, the Wilmington High School wrestling team finished fourth Saturday at the Edgewood Invitational.

Edgewood won the tournament with Brookville second and Miamisburg third.

“We were very happy with the performance the team put forward,” coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We did really well on the bottom and have been working on better technique from this position for a few weeks.

“Across the board we are doing better with set ups and getting aggressive on our feet with takedowns, which is exactly what we are shooting for.”

Hibbs won three matches, including a 3-1 championship match victory. He is the fourth Hurricane wrestler to win a title at Edgewood and coach Tolliver believes Hibbs is the youngest as a sophomore.

Devon Snyder was third at 138, Alex Smith was third at 152 and Brayden Smith was third at 182. Gage Davis finished fourth at 170 pounds.

SUMMARY

Dec 11-12, 2020

@Edgewood Invitational

Teams

Edgewood 174.5 Brookville 140 Miamisburg 101 Wilmington 94.5 Talawanda 82 Lakota West 81 Oak Hills 66 Franklin 61 Greenville 60.5 Preble Shawnee 60 Carlisle 57 Madison 49.5 Middletown 29

Individuals

126: Carson Hibbs dec Dispennettee (GV) 17-1; pinned Neely (Car) 5:00; dec Lange (Ed) 3-1. Finished first

132: Thane McCoy pinned Tussey (Mia) 0:35; pinned Thatcher (GV) 1:15; was dec by Castillo (Mad) 16-8; was pinned by Szczepaniak (LW) 4:36. Did not place.

138: Devon Snyder was dec by Doran (PS) 16-5; pinned Long (Fr) 3:31; pinned Hines (GV) 1:23; pinned Knight (Mad) 1:36; pinned Saleeba (Ed) 4:16. Finished third.

152: Alex Smith was dec by Marga (Mia) 7-4; pinned Wood (Ed) 4:12; pinned Saylor (Car) 1:54; dec Crauder (Tal) 7-1; pinned Edwards (GV) 1:41. Finished third.

160: Alex Hudson was pinned by Ashworth (Bro) 4:30; pinned Millard (Car) 0:27; was pinned by Williams (LW) 0:31. Did not place.

170: Gage Davis was pinned by Starnes (Bro) 1:55; pinned Kuhn (PS) 1:34; pinned Collier (Tal) 2:13; was pinned by Nagel (Ed) 4:47. Finished fourth.

182: Brayden Smith was pinned by Walker (Ed) 1:27; won by forfeit over Askren (Tal); dec Langdon (Car) 6-2; dec Swisher (Mia) 4-2. Finished third.

220: PJ McKnight was pinned by Engle (PS) 1:52; pinned Taylor (Mad) 2:30; was pinned by Adkins (Mia) 0:41. Did not place.