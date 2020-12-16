Lady Cane hangs on for 33-32 victory

WILMINGTON — Wilmington moved above .500 for the first time this year after squeaking by Washington Court House 33-32 in girls non-conference basketball action Wednesday at Fred Summers Court.

The Blue Lions pulled within 33-32 on the front end of a double-bonus with :36.2 left in the game. After Wilmington missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and a timeout with 13.1 seconds to go in the contest, Washington Court House had a chance to tie or take the lead. Its game-winning shot attempt didn’t fall. Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka gathered the rebound and time expired on the Blue Lions’ quest for their first win in five tries this season.

Wilmington (4-3) led the entire evening, but by no more than seven points, 13-6 late in the opening period and 30-23 after three quarters.

Turnovers and missed free throws plagued the teams throughout the final quarter, stifling Wilmington’s attempts to pull away or Washington Court House’s attempts to pull ahead.

Blue Lion Jeleeya Smith led all scorers with 16 points. Katie Murphy led the Hurricane with 10 points.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2020

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 33 Washington 32

(32) WASHINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Semler 4-0-9, Mongold 0-0-0, Hicks 0-2-2, Sever 1-1-3, Smith 7-2-16, Estep 1-0-2. Total 13-5-32. 3-point goals: 1 (Semler). FTM-FTA 3-12, 25 percent.

(33) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Diels 3-1-7, Huffman 1-0-2, Johns 1-2-4, Drake 2-4-8, Murphy 4-0-10, Robinson 0-0-0, Noszka 1-0-2. Total 12-7-33. 3-point goals: 2 (Murphy 2). FTM-FTA 7-11, 64 percent.

