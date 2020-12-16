EC celebrates senior night with 62-25 win

LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s five seniors earned a 62-25 win Wednesday over Whiteoak on Senior Night.

East Clinton is 3-4 on the year.

East Clinton head coach Bill Bean elected to start seniors Gracie Evanshine, Gracie Boggs, Katrina Bowman, Lanie Clark and Jericka Boggs.

The quintet jumped out to a 12-7 first lead then finished the win by playing together again in the final quarter, Bean said.

The Lady Astros held Whiteoak scoreless in the second period and led 26-7 at halftime.

“This was a good team win,” Bean said.

The head coach also liked the balanced scoring.

“It was good to see that 12, 8, 8, 7,” he said of player point totals.

Bowman led the way with 12 points while Gracie Evanshine and Lauren Runyon had 8 each. Libby Evanshine tossed in 7 points.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2020

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 62 Whiteoak 25

EC^12^14^21^15^^62

WO^7^0^8^10^^25

(25) WHITEOAK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McMullen 1-0-3-5 Monteith 0-0-0-0 Hal 0-0-0-0 Ward 0-0-0-0 Cain 1-0-0-2 Parr 6-1-0-13 Janis 0-0-0-0 Campbell 1-0-0-2 Thompson 1-0-1-3 Hawkins 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 10-1-4/14-25

(62) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bowman 4-3-1-12 G. Evanshine 4-0-0-8 J. Boggs 0-0-0-0 L. Clark 1-0-2-4 G. Boggs 3-0-3-9 Tong 1-0-0-2 L. Evanshine 3-0-1-7 Whiteaker 1-0-4-6 Runyon 3-0-2-8 Jones 1-0-2-4 Lilly 0-0-0-0 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Murphy 1-0-0-2 Campbell 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-3-15/24-62